This chain beats In-N-Out for best fast-food burger in America: survey

The Brief Five Guys has been named the best fast-food burger in the U.S. according to a 2026 YouGov study, narrowly beating out Burger King for the top spot. Despite being ranked as the nation's most expensive fast-food chain in 2025, the brand maintains a high loyalty rating of 15.5% among American diners. While Five Guys leads in burgers, McDonald’s continues to dominate the side dish category, securing nearly 40% of the vote for "Best Fries."



Americans have officially weighed in on their favorite place to grab a burger, and the results show that quality may be more important than cost.

According to a newly released YouGov study, Five Guys has secured the crown as the best fast-food burger chain in the U.S., edging out major legacy competitors.

What we know:

The survey, which tracked consumer habits between March 2025 and February 2026, placed Five Guys at the top with 15.5% of the vote.

Burger King followed closely behind at 15.0%, with In-N-Out Burger (12.1%), Wendy’s, and McDonald’s rounding out the top five.

This preference comes despite Five Guys' reputation for being a "premium" fast-food experience.

In 2025, Allrecipes identified it as the most expensive fast-food chain in the country.

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The chain has also stayed in the headlines recently for its sustainability efforts, switching from plastic fry cups to kraft paper bags that are free of BPA and PFAS chemicals—a move that sparked a heated debate online regarding portion sizes.

Despite the price point, fans argue that the customization and fresh ingredients justify the cost, which can often exceed $20 per person for a full meal.

A burger at Five Guys. (Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Below are the approximate average prices for a burger in the U.S. at the top five aforementioned restaurants:

Five Guys Cheeseburger: $12

In-N-Out Double Double: $4.45 – $5

Wendy's Dave's Single: $6.10 – $8.20

McDonald's Big Mac: $5.80 – $6

Burger King Whopper: $7.50 – $8

Dig deeper:

Founded in 1986 as a small family-run carry-out shop in Arlington, Virginia, Five Guys has grown into a global powerhouse with nearly 2,000 locations across 29 countries.

The brand, still overseen by the Murrell family, centers its identity on a simple menu of fresh-ground beef, hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil, and a signature "no freezers" policy.

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Despite its premium pricing, the chain has built a massive following through its customizable burgers—offering over 250,000 possible topping combinations.

What's next:

While Five Guys wins on burger quality, the competition remains intense in other categories.

The same study revealed that McDonald’s still dominates the "Best Fries" category with nearly 40% of the vote, while Chick-fil-A remains the leader for overall customer service.

You can read the full study here.