‘Grand theft auto’ victim jumps on hood of car, driver flees, hitting bicyclists, killing 1

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Koreatown early Tuesday morning.

Two cyclists were headed west along Olympic Boulevard in Koreatown around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when police say a white Jeep Cherokee hit then two from behind.

Before the collision, the car was parked on the north curb of Olympic Boulevard. Shortly after the car started to drive away, police say a man jumped on the hood of the car. According to LAPD, the man believed that the driver was responsible for the theft of his vehicle. The driver continued with the man on the hood of the car, before the man fell off the hood and onto the street, according to police.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the collision to provide medical attention to both cyclists. One of the cyclists suffered just minor injuries, the other was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released that man's identity, but sources tell FOX 11's Gigi Graciette that the two cyclists were brothers, heading to work together.

"It’s sad, it’s truly heartbreaking. Two individuals trying to go to work and make a living and their day starts and ends like this," said LAPD Capt. Anthony Otero. "It’s unfortunate. You feel for their families."

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234, or during non-business hours at (877) 527-3247.