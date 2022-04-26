Man watches brother die in Koreatown hit-and-run crash

A man is devastated after witnessing his brother lose his life following a hit-and-run collision in Koreatown early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the two victims were riding their bikes westbound on Olympic Boulevard when a white vehicle, believed to be a truck, pulled out from a parking spot and hit the brothers at the intersection of South Mariposa Avenue.

Officials say the 911 calls came in between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen and that the hit-and-run driver never stopped to help.

"It’s sad, it’s truly heartbreaking. Two individuals trying to go to work and make a living and their day starts and ends like this," said LAPD Capt. Anthony Otero. "It’s unfortunate. You feel for their families."

Investigators were canvassing the area for surveillance footage and the man who reported his car stolen was being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.