Daunte Wright protest: Crowd clears out after unlawful assembly declared in downtown Los Angeles

What started out as a vigil to honor Daunte Wright became a nonviolent, but occasionally tense, protest in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

The gathering of protesters near West 1st Street and North Spring Street prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue an unlawful assembly for the area.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin reports while LAPD barricades were knocked over at some points during Wednesday night, but the protest as a whole never escalated to violence.

After the crowd was eventually cleared out in downtown Los Angeles, Melugin obtained an online flyer saying that protests are being planned Thursday night in Hollywood and Pasadena.

