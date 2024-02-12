Newsoms spotted at Super Bowl alongside Lady Gaga

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom were spotted at Super Bowl LVIII sitting alongside some A-list celebrities like Lady Gaga, to name a few.

Newsom sported a peacoat and jeans while wife Jennifer donned San Francisco 49ers gear from head to toe.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, sat a row in front of the Newsoms.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Middle L-R) Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California Governor Gavin Newsom and (Bottom L-R) Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky look on in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers nad Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The day before the big game, Newsom was pictured at Fanatics billionaire Michael Rubin's hot 100 luncheon at LAVO at the Palazzo hotel. The governor was joined at the Marquee Day Club by other big-name celebs like Kevin Hart, Miles Teller, and Gabrielle Union.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gavin Newsom and Kevin Hart attend Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Other Hollywood stars in Sin City for the game included Paul Rudd, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, the Carters, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, the Biebers, Paul McCartney, and Mark Wahlberg.

Post Malone sang "America the Beautiful," Reba McEntire performed the national anthem and Usher electrified the crowd at halftime. He brought out a number of guests, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Attendance was announced at 61,629 at the relatively compact Allegiant Stadium, the smallest crowd in Super Bowl history except for the pandemic game in Tampa, Florida, three years ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the 49ers 25-22, becoming the NFL’s ninth repeat Super Bowl champs.

Fans will get to celebrate the Chiefs on Wednesday, Valentine’s Day. The Kansas City Sports Commission released the official route and timing late Sunday night. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.