Good Samaritan shot while breaking up fight in Riverside County

An investigation is underway in Riverside County after a man was shot while trying to break up a fight.

It happened Saturday around 10:44 p.m in the 23900 block of Bay Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to authorities.

An investigation revealed the 24-year-old man was shot by one of the people involved in the fight. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 951-776-1099.