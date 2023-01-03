Good Samaritan helps LA ice cream shop owner whose store was looted

A heartwarming update to a story we first brought to you just a couple of days ago.

A Good Samaritan decided to lend a helping hand to the Westwood store owner whose business was looted and vandalized on New Year's Eve.

Steve Winick's Carvel ice cream shop took quite the hit to ring in the new year.

Five out of the seven windows of the small shop were broken, but they will soon be fixed thanks to a Good Samaritan who saw his story air on FOX 11 Sunday night.

That Good Samaritan is Armando Chavez, who works for Custom Glass Fabrication in Paramount.

After seeing the story, he showed up to Winick's store a day later to get started on repairs, knowing no one else would because many companies took Monday off for New Year's.

He was hard at work removing glass and taking measurements for replacement windows.

All the windows have since been cleared of broken glass and the order is ready to go.

Winick treated Armando to an ice cream lunch, of course!