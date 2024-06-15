2 arrested for alleged child exploitation in Anaheim after early-morning raid

Two people were arrested Friday as part of a federal child exploitation investigation, after an early-morning raid at an Anaheim home.

Nanci Jasmin Castillo and Jonathan Gonzalez-Reyes were arrested at the home in the 900 block of W. North Street, according to the FBI. Neighbors woke up to multiple FBI vehicles, including an armored vehicle storming the neighborhood.

"It sounded like a gunshot or something. And we woke up," said one neighbor.

A woman who lives in the house next door woke up to the commotion and started taking video, sharing it on the Citizen app. While she said she didn't see any arrests, or officials taking any evidence from the home, federal officials said Castillo and Gonzalez-Reyes appeared in U.S. District Court Friday.

Neighbors said that they'd had questions about the home in the past. The backyard has multiple sheds and piles of junk, which have drawn questions.

Officials confirmed to FOX 11 that at least one of the two arrested Friday is someone known to law enforcement, with a lengthy criminal record, including an arrest as recently as last month.

No other details were immediately available.