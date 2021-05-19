Getty Center reopens following extended COVID-19 closure

The sprawling Getty Center museum campus in Brentwood reopened at limited capacity on Tuesday, one month after its sister Getty Villa complex in Pacific Palisades.

"We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the iconic Getty Center, one of Los Angeles' most visited cultural destinations," said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Museum and Cultural Center Getty Center in Brentwood, Los Angeles, project of the architect Richard Meier. (Photo by Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images)

"As well as all the familiar highlights of the museum's collections, gardens, architecture and vistas, we will be featuring our newly acquired painting of `Lucretia' by Artemisia Gentileschi, and special exhibits of photography and other media. With both the Villa and Center opening, the staff are excited to welcome visitors back to their Getty."

To meet COVID-19 restrictions, free advance reservations will be required, with a limited number of spots being offered each day. Some galleries that are too small to allow for social distancing will remain closed, and one-way pathways will be established in galleries and gardens. The Getty Library will remain closed.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance, and all visitors will have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Anyone displaying symptoms such as coughing, sneezing or fever will be denied admittance.

According to Getty officials, in addition to "Lucretia," other new exhibitions on display include "Photo Flux: Unshuttering L.A."; "Power, Justice and Tyranny in the Middle Ages"; "Artist as Collectors"; and "Silk & Swan Feathers: A Luxurious 18th-Century Armchair."