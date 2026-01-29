Historic West LA church vandalized for third time in 2 months

The Brief Faith Tabernacle Church in West LA was vandalized for the third time in two months early Thursday morning. Security footage captured a man sleeping outside and appearing to argue with himself shortly before the window was smashed. The church faces an estimated $1,100 in repair costs.



Faith Tabernacle, a historic pillar of the West Los Angeles community for over 85 years, is facing a string of targeted vandalism resulting in more than $1,000 worth of repairs.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the corner of Purdue and Olympic at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday when security alarms were triggered, according to police.

The vandal apparently used a large boulder, likely taken from the church's landscaping, to shatter the glass and enter the main lobby, police said.

This marks the third time the building has been hit in just eight weeks.

Despite the forced entry, the pastor confirmed nothing was taken, and no items were stolen during the previous two incidents either.

The cost of the most recent damage is estimated at $1,100, significantly higher than the $500 repair bills from prior attacks, the pastor said.

What we don't know:

Information on a suspect was not released.

While security cameras filmed a man sleeping in front of the doors and seemingly talking to himself before the glass was broken, his face was not clearly captured during the act itself.

It also remains unclear if these three incidents were committed by the same individual or if the church is being specifically targeted for a particular reason, though the pastor noted there is no current evidence of a hate crime.

What they're saying:

The pastor of Faith Tabernacle is leaning on his faith despite the financial and emotional toll.

Regarding the suspect, he stated, "I just think as someone that's been mentally challenged, or there could be someone that has maybe differences with the church, there's a possibility of that, but we just don't know that."

When asked about moving forward, he added, "Well, you know what? I just see it. You just gotta have forgiveness."

What's next:

The church has boarded up the shattered front entrance as they begin the cleanup process.

Local authorities are expected to review the security footage to determine if the man seen arguing with himself is the same person responsible for the previous two acts of vandalism.