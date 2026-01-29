5-vehicle crash on southbound 170 Freeway in Studio City triggers massive backup

The Brief Five vehicles collided on the southbound 170 Freeway near Riverside Drive, leaving six people injured and causing massive traffic delays. At least three people were transported to local hospitals, including two 57-year-olds sent to St. Joseph’s. A 10-gallon fuel spill and ongoing wreckage removal have reduced traffic to a single lane, with backups stretching several miles to Roscoe Boulevard.



A multi-vehicle collision involving five cars on the southbound 170 Freeway has triggered a major emergency response and significant morning commute delays in North Hollywood.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the freeway near the Riverside Drive off-ramp according to the California Highway Patrol. At least five vehicles were involved in the pile-up.

Of the six individuals evaluated at the scene, at least three people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Additionally, firefighters are working to contain and clean approximately 10 gallons of spilled oil and fuel from the roadway.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the initial collision has not yet been determined by investigators.

It remains unclear if weather conditions or speed played a factor.

The specific condition of the three hospitalized patients has not been released.

What's next:

Traffic remains heavily impacted as crews work to clear the wreckage and the fuel spill. Only a single lane is currently open to motorists.

The CHP expects significant delays to persist as the backup now extends several miles north to Roscoe Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes like Laurel Canyon Boulevard or Lankershim Boulevard.