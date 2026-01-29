Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for two children last seen in Santa Clarita.
What we know:
Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the two children were last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28 near River Circle and Soledad Canyon Road. They are believed to be with a 45-year-old woman, identified as Cristal Ordonez.
The two children were identified by authorities as 9-year-old Sofia Ordonez and 12-year-old Romeo Ordonez. Sofia is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Romeo is listed at 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The suspect's vehicle is a 2018 black Kia Sorento with California license plate number 8BLRF237.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what the two children were wearing when they were last seen and if there's any relation to the suspect.
The Source: This story was reported with information provided by the California Highway Patrol.