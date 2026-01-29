Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Santa Clarita

article

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for two children last seen in Santa Clarita.

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the two children were last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28 near River Circle and Soledad Canyon Road. They are believed to be with a 45-year-old woman, identified as Cristal Ordonez.

The two children were identified by authorities as 9-year-old Sofia Ordonez and 12-year-old Romeo Ordonez. Sofia is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Romeo is listed at 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2018 black Kia Sorento with California license plate number 8BLRF237.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what the two children were wearing when they were last seen and if there's any relation to the suspect.