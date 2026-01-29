Small businesses in Inglewood face uncertain future head of 2028 Olympics

The Brief Inglewood business owners say a city plan tied to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could force them out of Inglewood Plaza. The city says the property is needed for a transit center to support bus service and parking, while business owners fear displacement without fair compensation. Business owners are expected to raise concerns at the next Inglewood City Council meeting on Feb. 10.



Local business owners at Inglewood Plaza say a city plan tied to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could force them out, threatening decades-old livelihoods. The city says the project would improve transit, but business owners argue they face displacement without fair compensation and fear losing everything.

What we know:

The city of Inglewood plans to take over the Inglewood Plaza property to build a transit center designed to support bus service and parking as part of infrastructure upgrades ahead of LA28. City planners say the project is meant to improve transit in the area.

Business owners at the shopping center say the plan would displace dozens of small businesses that have operated there for decades. Amelia Hernandez, owner of Selwyn Jewelers, Inc., says she and others are facing the potential loss of their livelihoods.

What they're saying:

"Everything is so uncertain that we’re fearful that they’ll just shut the door on us and condemn the building," Hernandez said.

She says the city is pressuring business owners to agree to terms they do not feel are fair. "I feel like they’re hunting me down to get me to agree to a price that I’m not okay with. What is our family legacy really worth? Businesses that have been here over 30 years."

Hernandez also says relocation assistance being offered is not enough to cover long-term losses, especially with higher rents elsewhere. "At five to $10,000, the new leases, there’s just no way to be sustainable long enough while our clients try to find us all over again."

The other side:

City planners say the property is needed for a transit center that would support bus service and parking as part of the city’s Olympic-related upgrades. According to the city, the focus is on relocation help rather than compensation for long-term business losses.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the city will reach agreements with the property owner and business owners. The owner of the property and most business owners have reportedly not signed an agreement with the city.

What's next:

The next Inglewood City Council meeting is scheduled for February 10, when business owners are expected to raise their concerns. Hernandez fears the outcome may already be decided. "Unfortunately, we know how it all ends. Families lose everything."