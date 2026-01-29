Man killed in Santa Ana police shooting; woman and child inside vehicle unharmed

The Brief A 19-year-old was fatally struck by police gunfire in downtown Santa Ana on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The deadly shooting happened during a traffic stop. A woman and child inside the vehicle were unharmed, officials said.



A man is dead following a police shooting in downtown Santa Ana late Wednesday night. Authorities say the shooting happened after a traffic stop and a slow-speed pursuit that ended inside a parking structure near Fourth and French streets.

What we know:

Santa Ana police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in downtown Santa Ana.

According to investigators, the stop led to a slow-speed pursuit that ended inside the Spectrum Condos parking structure at 450 East Fourth Street, near Fourth and French streets.

Police say the armed driver, described as a 19-year-old man, exited the vehicle.

"He drops the firearm. The officer attempt a to give him commands not to pick up the firearm," said Public Information Officer Natalia Garcia. "The suspect fails to follow those commands. He picks up the firearm and that's when the officer involved shooting occurs."

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two additional occupants, a woman and a child, were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police say neither was injured.

What we don't know:

Police say it is still unclear what prompted the initial traffic stop.

The man’s identity has not been released. The investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Santa Ana Police Department.



