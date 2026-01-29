Fullerton man declared brain-dead after 5 Freeway hit-and-run crash

An Orange County family is heartbroken after the patriarch of their home was a victim of a hit-and-run crash that left him declared brain-dead.

Jesus Leon and his wife, of Fullerton, were on their way to work on January 19 around 1 p.m. on the 5 Freeway in Irvine when their car got hit by what looked like a white BMW sedan with only one working headlight.

The driver sped away despite hitting Leon and his wife. Less than a minute later, a second car hit the couple. That driver stayed to help.

Days after the crash, Leon has since been declared brain-dead and the community launched a GoFundMe to help the family with medical bills and funeral arrangements. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

The suspect from the first crash remains on the run as of Wednesday, January 28.