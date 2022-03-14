Get pumped: Venice's Muscle Beach has reopened

After a multi-year closure, Venice's famous Muscle Beach reopened Monday morning.

The gym equipment is one of the most iconic fixtures along the Venice boardwalk. On Monday, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the outdoor gym's new equipment.

The park was fitted with all new racks, benches, machines, plates, and more, according to the City.

While the venue itself was closed for renovations, the annual Muscle Beach Championship was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after 20 straight years of competition. The competition returned in September 2021.

The beach workouts date all the way back to the 1930s, when as part of the Works Progress Administration, gymnastics equipment was set up just south of the Santa Monica Boardwalk, known as Original Muscle Beach. Muscle Beach Venice, dates back to 1963, according to the city of Los Angeles' website, and has boasted some of the biggest names in weightlifting over the last few decades including The Incredible Hulk Lou Ferigno, former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more.

