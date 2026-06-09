Gene Evin Atkins convicted of 40 charges in 2018 Trader Joe's shootout, acquitted of first-degree murder

The Brief Gene Evin Atkins, 36, was convicted Tuesday of 40 criminal charges stemming from a 2018 police pursuit, shootout, and hostage standoff at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's. The jury acquitted Atkins of first-degree murder and deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 27-year-old assistant store manager Melyda Corado. Though Corado was fatally struck by a bullet fired by an LAPD officer, prosecutors used a legal theory holding Atkins responsible for sparking the deadly chain of events.



Gene Evin Atkins has been convicted of dozens of felony charges following a chaotic 2018 police pursuit and shootout inside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's grocery store.

While the jury found him guilty of 40 counts, jurors acquitted him of first-degree murder and deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge regarding the death of store employee Melyda Corado.

What we know:

Atkins, now 36, was convicted Tuesday of 40 criminal counts, including attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly, attempted carjacking, and mayhem.

The charges stem from the July 21, 2018, incident where Atkins shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend before leading police on a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe's, where Atkins engaged in a gunfight with law enforcement before holding dozens of people hostage inside the store.

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During the shootout, 27-year-old Melyda "Mely" Maricela Corado, an assistant manager at the store, was killed.

Though a bullet from Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sinlen Tse’s gun killed Corado, prosecutors charged Atkins with her murder under a California legal theory holding him responsible for setting off the violent chain of events. Atkins has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

The criminal verdict follows a recent $9.5 million financial settlement between the city of Los Angeles and Corado's father and brother to resolve a November 2018 wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit.

The Los Angeles Police Commission and the Office of the Inspector General previously determined that the officers acted within department policy because they believed Atkins presented an immediate threat, and the District Attorney's office declined to file criminal charges against the two officers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how prosecutors intend to proceed regarding the second-degree murder charge that resulted in a deadlocked jury.

Timeline:

The court is evaluating Atkins' insanity plea to determine if he will face prison time or psychiatric confinement.

July 21, 2018: Atkins shoots his grandmother, kidnaps his girlfriend, and leads police on a high-speed chase. The pursuit ends at the Silver Lake Trader Joe's, where Atkins exchanges gunfire with police, resulting in the fatal shooting of Melyda Corado. Atkins holds dozens of hostages inside before surrendering.

November 2018: Corado's father and brother file a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and the involved officers.

May 2021: Atkins is ruled mentally competent to stand trial.

July 2023: On the fifth anniversary of the shooting, the LAPD issues a statement recognizing the family's loss while reaffirming that the police commission found the shooting "within department policy, albeit tragic."

September 2025: The Corado family's attorneys announce a $9.5 million pre-trial settlement with the city of Los Angeles, marking the largest pre-trial settlement paid by the city for an LAPD shooting case.

Tuesday: The jury convicts Atkins of 40 counts but acquits him of first-degree murder and deadlocks on second-degree murder.

What they're saying:

Following the recent civil settlement, John Taylor, an attorney for the Corado family, released a statement reflecting on the legal battle.

"We are pleased that the City has acknowledged their wrongdoing and taken responsibility for causing Mely’s death. After six years of fighting for justice for Mely, the Corado family’s persistence and demands for accountability were finally recognized."

The Corado family expressed their ongoing grief and shared their hopes for broader police reform.

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"Nothing will bring Mely back to us and we are forever heartbroken by her violent death caused by those who are meant to protect and serve the community. We will keep her memory alive always. We hope this settlement sends a loud message to LAPD and all law enforcement agencies across the country that officers must account for their surroundings when firing their guns."

During the civil litigation, Neil Gehlawat, another attorney representing the family, argued that the tragedy could have been avoided.

"Officers must look at the dangers posed to bystanders when using deadly force, and the officers here failed to do that."

What's next:

The court will determine the next steps for sentencing or psychiatric confinement depending on the evaluation of Atkins' insanity plea.

Prosecutors must also decide whether they will seek a retrial on the deadlocked second-degree murder charge.