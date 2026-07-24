LA homelessness rises in 2026 count as economic strain, subsidy cuts stall progress

The Brief Following two consecutive years of decline, homelessness in LA County rose 1.2% to approximately 73,000, while the city of Los Angeles saw a 3.4% increase to 45,194, driven by rising costs of living and cuts to short-term housing subsidies. Unsheltered homelessness rose 3.3% countywide and 7.9% in the city—largely fueled by an influx of residents living in RVs and a funding reduction in Time-Limited Subsidies that resulted in 5,000 fewer people receiving permanent housing. LA Mayor Karen Bass attributed the rise to federal and state funding cuts while criticizing LA County's service delivery and calling to dismantle LA's reliance on LAHSA following years of financial tracking issues.



Homelessness in Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles rose 1.2% and 3.4% respectively, in 2026, snapping a two-year streak of declines as economic pressures and a drop in housing subsidies pushed more residents onto the streets.

Unsheltered homelessness saw an even steeper rise, prompting fresh debate over governance, funding cuts, and the effectiveness of local housing programs.

What we know:

According to the 2026 Greater LA Homelessness Count, unhoused population estimates reached 73,000 in LA County and 45,194 within the city of LA.

Unsheltered homelessness rose by 3.3% across the county and 7.9% within city limits, driven significantly by an increase in people living in recreational vehicles.

Independent counts in Long Beach, Pasadena, and Glendale also logged a combined 3.5% increase in unsheltered homelessness.

A primary operational driver behind the overall increase was a pause and funding reduction in Time-Limited Subsidies—a short-term rental assistance program—which led to over 5,000 fewer people obtaining permanent housing compared to previous years.

Additionally, LA County has diverted over $300 million to establish its own dedicated department of homelessness, which launched on July 1, while city leaders are actively planning to separate from LAHSA.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the exact timeline is for when the city of Los Angeles will fully separate its homeless response operations from LAHSA, or what that new city framework will look like in practice.

Officials have not yet detailed how LA County's new department of homelessness will integrate or avoid overlapping with existing city-level services and mental health support.

What they're saying:

"While statisticians do not consider these shifts statistically significant, we know that these numbers represent real people -- real people striving for a permanent home in our region... This may not be what people want to hear, but the good news is thanks to LAHSA's administrative data, we have clear visibility into why our progress has stalled, and what it will take to get back on track," said Gita O'Neill, LAHSA Interim CEO.

"As a result of these shifts, the system caused new TLS move-in starting in April 2025. The number of new TLS movements in 2025 dropped to below 2022. That drop contributed to more than 5,000 fewer pople receiving permanent housing," said Paul Rubenstein, LAHSA Chief of Staff.

"Despite these headwinds, we have reduced homelessness in Los Angeles by double digits since 2023 -- placing tens of thousands of Angelenos in interim housing, moving 6,000 people off the streets through Inside Safe, and housing more than 1,000 homeless veterans... But we also have to be clear-eyed about what's not working, said LA Mayor Karen Bass. "For 30 years, this city has run its homeless response through LAHSA -- and audits and the courts have now made plain what too many Angelenos already saw: the money wasn't tracked, providers went unpaid, and public trust eroded. I'm not going to defend a broken system. The city must build something better -- results-driven, transparent, and centered around the people we're trying to help, not the bureaucracy."

"People experiencing homelessness -- and the communities impacted by this crisis -- care less about esoteric debates over the numbers. They care more about what they see on our streets -- whether people are getting into housing, accessing the are they need, and being accountable for how their tax dollars are being spent," said LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

What's next:

City and county leaders are expected to renegotiate how safety net services, mental health care, and addiction counseling are delivered across municipal lines.

LAHSA is continuing implementation of updated financial tracking technology and protocols to rebuild public trust following audit criticisms.

The city of Los Angeles will continue developing an independent homeless response strategy aimed at replacing its 30-year administrative reliance on LAHSA.