Fake OC animal charity founder charged after dozens of dogs rescued from hot cars

The Brief Priscilla Martin faces felony animal cruelty charges after police rescued 14 neglected dogs from a hot car in Newport Beach. Dogs were found locked in cages without water; one puppy was later euthanized. Martin claimed on social media to run K9 Paws Rescue, Inc., but California state records show no required charity registration for the organization.



A woman who claimed to run a non-profit animal rescue is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities rescued neglected dogs from locked vehicles across Orange County, resulting in the deaths of two animals.

What we know:

On July 4, Newport Beach Police officers responded to a call regarding multiple dogs locked in a vehicle parked in the sun.

Inside, they found 18 dogs, including 14 animals held in wire crates and plastic carriers under extremely unsanitary conditions without access to water.

Thirteen of the seized dogs were puppies suffering from intestinal parasites and heat distress.

Two six-week-old Golden Retriever puppies were in critical condition, leading to the euthanasia of one puppy due to severe untreated parasites while the other recovered.

Subsequent law enforcement investigations revealed a further pattern of abuse.

On July 13, Irvine Police recovered a dead dog left in the bushes, which microchip records traced directly to 33-year-old Priscilla Martin.

Surveillance video footage captured Martin pulling into a parking lot, dragging the animal's body out of her car, and abandoning it; a necropsy later confirmed the dog died of heat stroke consistent with being left in a hot car, officials said.

On July 22, Costa Mesa Police located Martin with 14 additional dogs in her vehicle and arrested her on suspicion of animal cruelty, turning the animals over for health evaluations.

Additionally, while Martin actively advertised on social media that she operated a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization named K9 Paws Rescue, Inc. (also known as Canine Paws Rescue, Inc.), official records from the California Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers show no record of the entity ever being registered as required by law.

Martin has been formally charged with three felony counts of animal cruelty by a caretaker, 11 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty by a caretaker, and one misdemeanor count of putting the carcass of a dead animal on the road, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

She pleaded not guilty on July 23.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released updated medical details regarding the current health status or long-term prognosis of the 14 dogs rescued during Martin's July 22 arrest in Costa Mesa.

It also remains unclear how many total animals were placed or taken in under the guise of Martin's unverified rescue organization prior to law enforcement intervention.

What they're saying:

"Every living being deserves a safe home with the basic necessities of life. Despite our compassion for the homeless, it does not excuse subjecting defenseless animals to inhumane conditions," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The abuse of animals will never be tolerated, and anyone who engages in violence or neglect against animals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Orange County prosecutors argued during the July 23 court appearance that Martin's bail should be increased to $50,000 given the severity of the alleged crimes. However, Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Eric Issac ordered her released without having to post bail, with the restriction that she cannot have access to any animals.

What's next:

Martin faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and 10 months in state prison if convicted on all counts.

What you can do:

Before adopting or donating to a rescue organization, verify its status through official state registries—such as the California Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers—or federal 501(c)(3) databases to ensure the rescue is legitimate and compliant.