Silver Lake Trader Joe's shooting: Family of bystander killed by LAPD settles with city for $9.5M

The City of Los Angeles and the LAPD have agreed to pay more than $9 million to the family of a woman who was killed in the crossfire of a police shooting at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's more than six years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.

Melyda Corado was an innocent bystander when she was shot and killed at work by an LAPD officer on July 21, 2018. Corado's family sued the city and the officers involved in the shooting months later. On Friday, the family's attorneys announced they had settled with the city for $9.5 million. According to attorneys, it's the largest pre-trial settlement paid by the city for a case involving an LAPD shooting.

"We are pleased that the City has acknowledged their wrongdoing and taken responsibility for causing Mely’s death," said attorney John Taylor. "After six years of fighting for justice for Mely, the Corado family’s persistence and demands for accountability were finally recognized."

Corado was working as an assistant manager at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake that day, when a shooting suspect ran into her store, chased by LAPD. Police said Gene Atkins had shot his grandmother, then led officers on a chase. When they got to the store, Atkins traded shots with LAPD officers Sinlen Tse and Sarah Winans. A bullet from Tse's gun hit Corado, killing her. Atkins held up the store for several hours before surrendering to the police.

The family's lawsuit claimed that the officers were negligent, went against their training, and used excessive force when they fired into the store. In a statement Friday, the Coroado family said they hope the settlement sends a message to the LAPD.

"Nothing will bring Mely back to us and we are forever heartbroken by her violent death caused by those who are meant to protect and serve the community," the family said. "We will keep her memory alive always. We hope this settlement sends a loud message to LAPD and all law enforcement agencies across the country that officers must account for their surroundings when firing their guns."

Neither of the two officers involved in the shooting faced any charges, but Atkins has been charged with Corado's murder. Under state law, Atkins was ruled responsible for Corado's death, under the theory that his actions earlier in the day caused the chain of events that led to Corado's death.

Last year, on the fifth anniversary of the shooting, the LAPD issued a statement saying it recognized "the tremendous loss suffered by the Corado family and their friends." The statement also added that the Board of Police Commissioners and Office of the Inspector General reviewed the case, and found the shooting was "within department policy, albeit tragic."

Atkins has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to a litany of charges, including Corado's murder and the attempted murder of his grandmother, among others. In May 2021, Atkins was ruled competent enough to stand trial.

FOX 11 has reached out to both the LAPD and LA Mayor Karen Bass for comment on the settlement. The LAPD refused to comment, while Bass has not yet responded.