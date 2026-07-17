18-year-old killed in fall from Big Bear Dam bridge support

The Brief Emergency crews responded to the Big Bear Dam Tuesday night after an 18-year-old fell from a highway bridge support structure. The teen, identified as Isabella Fanuele, died at the scene. A preliminary investigation has revealed no signs of foul play; the investigation is ongoing.



An 18-year-old recent high school graduate died on Tuesday after falling from a highway bridge support structure near the Big Bear Dam.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a search and rescue call on July 15 around 11 p.m. at 37800 Big Bear Boulevard.

At the scene, deputies discovered 18-year-old Isabella "Bella" Fanuele had been under the Highway 18 bridge with friends when she fell from the top of a support structure to the bottom of the hillside.

First responders went down the steep terrain to get to her, but despite lifesaving efforts, Fanuele died at the scene.

According to her family, Fanuele had just graduated from high school and was preparing to head to college with dreams of eventually opening her own bakery.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused Fanuele to fall from the bridge support structure. Her cause of death has not been released.

What they're saying:

In a statement from a fundraiser launched by the family, loved ones remembered Fanuele as an energetic, ambitious young woman.

"Bella (Isabella) Fanuele was just 18 years old, full of hope and excitement for the future. She had recently graduated high school and was looking forward to starting college and pursuing her dream of opening a bakery. Bella’s energy and kindness touched everyone around her, and her loss has left her family and friends heartbroken."

What's next:

The Big Bear Sheriff's Station is keeping the investigation open and ongoing to piece together the exact timeline of events leading up to the fall.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at (844) 909-3006 or text "REPORT" to the same number.

Loved ones are also inviting the community to contribute to the family's fundraiser, which will assist with funeral expenses and counseling.