405 Freeway closures in Sepulveda Pass resume July 24-27

The Brief Caltrans' major repaving efforts resume along the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass starting tonight and extending continuously through Monday morning. The southbound 405 will drop to two lanes, key 101/405 connectors and local ramps will close, and speed limits drop to 55 mph across the work zone. Exact traffic delay times remain unknown, though officials strongly urge motorists to use public transit or follow official detours on Sepulveda Boulevard.



Caltrans crews are resuming major repaving efforts along the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

Construction work begins again tonight, Friday, July 24, and will last through the morning of Monday, July 27, triggering significant extended lane and ramp closures throughout the weekend.

Drivers are strongly urged to plan ahead, budget extra travel time, or find alternate routes to avoid heavy delays.

What we know:

Drivers traveling the Sepulveda Pass will encounter substantial lane reductions and ramp shut-downs.

Along the southbound 405 Freeway, traffic will be squeezed down to just two open lanes between the southbound 405 connector to the 101 connector and the southbound 101 connector to the southbound 405.

Additionally, the Burbank Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 405 will be completely closed to incoming traffic, while northbound drivers will find the Getty Center Drive off-ramp temporarily blocked off.

Northbound 405 mainline lanes will not experience lane reductions.

Key interchange points between major routes will also see restricted access over the weekend.

The northbound 101 connector to the southbound 405 will be fully closed, forcing drivers onto local detour routes, while the southbound 101 connector to the southbound 405 will be narrowed down to a single lane.

To protect workers and motorists throughout the active construction zone, speed limits are reduced to 55 mph in designated northbound and southbound sections.

Nearby residents and businesses may experience increased noise, vibrations, and dust during construction hours.

These closures are part of Caltrans’ $143.7 million 405 Freeway Pavement Rehabilitation Project, designed to extend pavement life and improve safety between Van Nuys and Westwood.

What they're saying:

Caltrans is urging the public to exercise extreme caution when navigating the active construction areas, reminding motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert" and to "Slow for the Cone Zone."

Officials are strongly encouraging drivers to "seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations."

What you can do:

If you must travel along the Sepulveda Pass this weekend, consider using public transportation or utilize the official Caltrans detour route for the major connector closure:

Official Detour Route (Northbound 101 to southbound 405): Motorists traveling on northbound 101 should exit at the Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp, travel south directly on Sepulveda Boulevard, and re-enter the freeway via the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 405.

Real-time highway conditions and live closure updates can be monitored closely by checking the Caltrans Quickmap website.