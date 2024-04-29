Gaza protests at USC continue

Protesters will gather again at USC Monday, marking another day of demonstrations in support of Palestinian and Israeli efforts in the Middle East during the Israel-Hamas war.

Activists plan to call on USC President Carol Folt to begin "emergency campus student dialogue" in response to these protests.

Fights broke out Sunday at UCLA between the dueling groups after a barrier was breached meant to separate the two sides.

Mary Osako, vice chancellor of UCLA Strategic Communications, issued a statement in part saying, "UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken to report that today, some physical altercations broke out among demonstrators on Royce Quad."

The college said extra security team members would be on campus amid the escalating tensions.

"As an institution of higher education, we stand firmly for the idea that even when we disagree, we must still engage respectfully and recognize one another's humanity. We are dismayed that certain individuals instead chose to jeopardize the physical safety of the community," the statement continued.

This comes after pro-Palestine protesters expanded their encampment over the weekend, stretching from the top of the Janss Steps to the east end of Royce Hall. The encampment consisting of more than 50 camping tests began forming early Thursday.

Organizers of UCLA's Palestine Solidarity Encampment, similar to their counterparts at USC, issued a list of demands calling for divestment of all University of California and UCLA Foundation funds from companies tied to Israel, along with a demand that the university call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an academic boycott by UC against Israeli universities, including a suspension of study-abroad programs.

It was unclear whether all the participants were UCLA students.

The University of California issued a statement Friday noting that the university has "consistently opposed calls for boycott against and divestment from Israel. While the University affirms the right of our community members to express diverse viewpoints, a boycott of this sort impinges on the academic freedom of our students and faculty and the unfettered exchange of ideas on our campuses.

"UC tuition and fees are the primary funding sources for the University's core operations. None of these funds are used for investment purposes," the statement continued.

City News Service contributed to this report.