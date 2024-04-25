Pro-Palestine UCLA protesters rally after USC mass protest

Pro-Palestine protesters are showing solidarity with Gaza and have set up an encampment on the UCLA campus Thursday, a day after a mass protest on the campus of USC that resulted in nearly 100 arrests.

SkyFOX video over UCLA shows several tents set up in front of Royce Hall. Multiple large signs are also seen on display. One reads, "UCLA Says Free Palestine."

Participants erected a makeshift wooden fence alongside the encampment and displayed signs with slogans such as "UCLA Says Free Palestine," "Blood on the UC Hands" and "When people are occupied, resistance is justified."

There was no immediate comment from UCLA officials.

On Wednesday, law enforcement broke up a large pro-Palestine demonstration on the USC campus. The protest, "Gaza Solidarity Occupation," is part of a larger, nationwide trend of college demonstrations to support Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas War.

USC's campus is closed Thursday until further notice, although classes will go on as scheduled, officials said.

USC made national headlines over its decision to bar pro-Palestinian valedictorian Asna Tabassum from speaking at the May 10 commencement ceremony. The move came following complaints about some of Tabassum's online posts, including a link to a website advocating the abolition of Israel.

UCLA and USC are now part of a growing list of college campuses across the nation that have seen encampments and protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

The students have a unified demand of their schools: Stop doing business with Israel — or any companies that support its ongoing war in Gaza .

Campus protests began after Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, when militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. During the ensuing war, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and noncombatants but says at least two-thirds of the dead are children and women.

