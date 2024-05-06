Man found shot dead in the street in Granada Hills

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a suspect after a 52-year-old man was found shot dead in the street in Granada Hills.

On Saturday, May 4, around 4:05 p.m., LAPD officers were called to a shooting in an area near Chatsworth Street and Encino Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital by paramedics where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A description of the suspect is not available and authorities provided no further information.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.