Retail theft operation in Rancho Cucamonga nets 35 arrests

An operation into smash and grab thefts at the Victoria Gardena shopping center in Rancho Cucamonga led to over 35 arrests, officials announced Monday.

The operation, which included investigators from the Rancho Cucamonga Station, Gangs/Narcotics Division, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California Highway Patrol, and the San Bernardino Police Department, was conducted between April 19 and May 2.

During that time, investigators made 14 felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests, served two search warrants, and recovered $17,705 in property.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says they became concerned about the rise in thefts at retail stores in November 2023. Smash and grabs often involve organized crews that conspire to commit robberies, burglaries, shelf sweeps, and vandalism.

"These violent criminals terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County by utilizing intimidation tactics and a mob mentality that creates an unsafe and uncomfortable shopping environment for our residents," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The operation focused on shopping centers in Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills.