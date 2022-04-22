Gas price protest snarls traffic in Glendale

Traffic was snarled on the southbound 5 Freeway in Glendale Friday as truck drivers parked their big rigs to protest a surge in gas prices.

SkyFOX flew over the area and showed traffic backed up for miles where the 5 meets the 134 Freeway.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

It is unknown how long the protest will last and when all lanes will reopen.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



