4 workers hospitalized after Wilmington refinery gas leak

Authorities have stopped a gas leak at a refinery in Wilmington Thursday that sent four workers to the hospital.

The gases that were leaking at the Marathon plant near 2101 E. Pacific Coast Highway were reported to be butane and hydrogen sulfide, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The four workers who were exposed to the noxious gases were transported to the hospital. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.