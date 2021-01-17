Expand / Collapse search
Gardena police find man gravely wounded after being shot in the head

Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

GARDENA, Calif. - A 31-year-old man was gravely wounded on Sunday when he was shot in the head near a Gardena apartment building.   

Francisco Rojas was shot just after 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of 146th Street, said Gardena police Lt. Mike Sargent.   

Officers responded to a noise complaint and heard a "loud bang" when they arrived and discovered Rojas on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, Sargent said.  

County fire paramedics were called to the scene and transported Rojas to a local hospital, Sargent said.   

A motive for the shooting was unknown and police have no suspect information.   

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Gardena police Detective Robert Rosales at 310-217-9653 or Detective Ryan Sproles at 310-217-9618.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

