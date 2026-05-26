LIVE UPDATES: Garden Grove chemical crisis reaches 6th day

Emergency crews continue to work around the clock to monitor a chemical plant in Garden Grove as an estimated 16,000 Orange County residents remain under evacuation orders.

Tuesday marks Day 6 of crews responding to GKN Aerospace after one of its chemical tanks overheated to dangerous levels. On Monday, it was determined that the threat of a massive chemical explosion was eliminated. However, fire authorities continue to emphasize the scene remains active and dangerous.

See the latest updates below.

Temperature remains steady

10 a.m.: Efforts continue to further stabilize the toxic chemicals in the failing tank. Orange County authorities said hazmat specialists were sent in overnight and discovered that the temperature is holding steady at 92 degrees.

Arrests made in evacuation zones

8:40 a.m.: The Garden Grove Police Department announced seven arrests, including a person who was arrested for looting in the evacuation zone.

"I think our total number of arrests was a total of seven arrests, and that's phenomenal for this incident. Most of these were all inside the evacuation zone, most of them for people prowling around, just loitering where they don't belong. All six of those arrests. These people had either warrants, drugs, drug paraphernalia, something like that, and they were arrested for that. And there was one, I know the chief mentioned during the conference, was looting last night. There was one arrest. It was one individual who was inside of a backyard committing a theft," said Garden Grove PD Sgt. Nick Jensen.

He also sent a stern message to those who plan to commit similar crimes. "Don't come. We're not messing around. You will go to jail 100%."

GKN Aerospace releases a statement

8 a.m.: On Tuesday, a GKN Aerospace Transparency System Inc. spokesperson released the following statement:

"On May 25, local officials announced at 6pm PDT that, based on data and consultation with experts, the mandatory evacuation area has been reduced by 65%, effective immediately. Officials reported that there have been no leaks or contamination, and that residents outside of the mandatory evacuation area can return to their homes.



We are continuing to work around the clock with the OCFA, the EPA and all relevant federal, state, and local agencies. We remain extremely thankful for their dedication and hard work and will continue working alongside them and community partners as recovery efforts move forward.



We apologize for the ongoing disruption this incident is causing, and our priority remains the safety of our neighbors and our community. We request that all those affected follow instructions issued by local authorities and emergency personnel at this time."

Former GKN employee speaks out

7 a.m.: A former GKN employee, who worked at the Santa Ana facility, spoke to FOX 11 and raised concerns.

Evacuated OC residents begin returning home

6 a.m.: Thousands of residents are returning to their homes on Tuesday, after authorities eased evacuation orders for a majority of the 50,000 people who were told to leave because of a failing toxic chemical tank in Garden Grove.

The reduction of the evacuation zone to an area about 65% smaller allowed around 34,000 to get back into their residences.

"I want to reassure everyone who is in outside of the new evacuation zone that when you go home, you can feel safe. There was no contamination. There were no fumes. There are no vapors that came from this incident. There was no leak. So it should fit. You should feel comfortable going home," an Orange County health official said.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The following Garden Grove Unified schools within the evacuation zones will remain closed Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday:

Alamitos Intermediate

Barker Elementary

Bryant Elementary

Bell Intermediate

Carver Early Childhood Education Center

Enders Elementary

Garden Park Elementary

Lawrence Elementary

Pacifica High School

Patton Elementary

Rancho Alamitos High School

Wakeham Elementary

EVACUATIONS

Authorities downsized the evacuation zone on Monday evening.

EVACUATION CENTERS

Evacuation centers have been established at the following locations:

Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley

Golden West College in Huntington Beach

Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach

Savannah High School in Anaheim

John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma

Freedom Hall in Fountain Valley

Orange County Fair & Event Center for RV evacuees

OC Animal Care Center in Tustin (open to house dogs, cats and small pets)

In addition, two Orange County AKC pet relief trailers have been deployed in wake of the chemical leak.

Mile Square Regional Park

16801 Euclid Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92708



John F. Kennedy High School

8281 Walker Street

La Palma, CA 90623

The backstory:

The incident began on Thursday, May 21 at GKN Aerospace on Western Avenue in Garden Grove.

That's where a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA), a toxic, highly flammable liquid chemical used to manufacture acrylic plastics, began to overheat.

During the earlier stages of the investigation, Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Division Chief Craig Covey said a faulty valve on the tank prevented crews from off-loading or introducing a neutralizing stabilizer into the chemical material.

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