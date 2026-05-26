Amber Alert: 4-year-old missing after mother killed in South LA

The Brief An Amber Alert is active across Southern California for 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso, who was abducted in Los Angeles on Sunday. The suspect, 44-year-old Ruben Fregoso, allegedly killed the child's mother before fleeing; his white Land Rover SUV has been found, but his location remains unknown. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact relationship between the suspect and the child, nor where the vehicle was recovered.



A 4-year-old girl remains missing after an Amber Alert was issued in Los Angeles, as the LAPD investigates the killing of the child’s mother.

What we know:

The LAPD is investigating a death connected to the disappearance of 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso.

LAPD investigators believe the suspect, 44-year-old Ruben Fregoso, killed the child’s mother. Police said the initial call related to the death investigation came in on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Authorities say Daleza was last seen around 4 a.m. Sunday near Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in the Arlington Heights area of Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday evening on behalf of the LAPD.

Police say Daleza is believed to be with Fregoso.

Daleza is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fregoso is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the pair were traveling in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery with California license plate 9DAW715.

The SUV was reportedly found near the San Ysidro crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Timeline:

Sunday, approximately 4 a.m.: Daleza Fregoso was last seen near Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles.

Sunday, approximately 1 p.m.: LAPD says the death investigation call connected to the case was reported.

Monday evening: CHP issued an Amber Alert on behalf of LAPD for Daleza Fregoso. The CHP confirmed the white Land Rover linked to the case had been located.

Current status: The suspect and child remain missing.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the relationship between Fregoso and the child’s mother, including whether they were married.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the mother’s killing.

Anyone with information about Daleza Fregoso or Ruben Fregoso is urged to call 911.