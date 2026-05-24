Class-action lawsuit filed amid Garden Grove chemical crisis and mass evacuations

The Brief A class-action lawsuit was filed after a compromised chemical storage tank in Garden Grove triggered mass evacuations. Attorneys allege negligence by the aerospace company responsible for the facility and cite evacuation-related damages and safety concerns. Community members, including Garden Grove resident Phu Uong, are helping evacuees by donating resources outside the evacuation zone.



A compromised storage tank in Garden Grove has triggered evacuations, and now a newly filed class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by The X-Law Group and Presidio Law Firm on Saturday following the ongoing chemical crisis in Garden Grove, where a tank carrying a toxic chemical is at risk of leaking or exploding, according to officials.

"That we know of, instances like this are extremely rare, especially when you talk about a situation involving a facility that is in a residential neighborhood," said Filippo Marchino, attorney and founder of The X-Law Group.

The class-action lawsuit was filed against the aerospace company responsible for the facility where the ongoing chemical emergency is taking place. The emergency, so far, has forced tens of thousands of people out of their homes.

"The active cost people incur, the gas, the hotel, the eating-out bills, those will quickly add up," said Marchino.

The complaint accuses the company of negligence and seeks accountability for what attorneys say could be mass disruption to families and potentially serious safety issues.

"Plaintiffs primarily seek damages arising from property damage, evacuation-related harm, nuisance conditions, displacement, and interference with the use and enjoyment of property," the complaint reads. "Plaintiffs expressly reserve all rights and remedies relating to latent injuries, future toxic exposure claims and medical monitoring relief to the extent permitted by applicable law."

"You don’t get to a situation where 50,000 people are evacuated without a significant lack of oversight that is negligent at best, and at worst, outright reckless," said Marchino.

GKN Aerospace referred FOX 11 to a statement from a spokesperson on its website that reads:

"We continue to monitor the condition of the affected material and are working round the clock to mitigate the risk of a leak.

"We are acutely aware of the uncertainty this incident is causing and sincerely apologise for the ongoing disruption to the local community.

"We are working closely with the Orange County Fire Authority, the EPA, OSHA, and all relevant federal, state and local agencies, and remain deeply grateful for the dedication and expertise of all the emergency services and agencies involved.

"Our priority remains the safe resolution of this incident, so that residents can return to their homes as quickly as possible. Please continue to follow all instructions issued by local authorities and emergency personnel at this time."

The chemical incident in Garden Grove has also triggered countless acts of kindness from those in the community wanting to help their neighbors.

"It was an adrenaline rush for me, the community needs resources," said Garden Grove resident Phu Uong.

Despite the uncertainty, Uong told FOX 11 he’s taking time to donate at shelters outside the evacuation zone.

"I feel like this is a very strong and powerful message just because if the people being affected can think about others and people like me can chip in in some way and help the community as much as we can," said Uong.