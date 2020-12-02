Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

From addict to lifestyle magazine CEO: Meet Amare Magazine publisher George Rojas

By
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
News
FOX 11

In a year that has been so tough for so many, one team is celebrating. A Southern California lifestyle magazine, Amare, just released it's "Heroes" issue. Boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya is featured, as is actress Garcelle Bouvais of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We, however, found that the CEO of Amare magazine is quite a story himself.

George Rojas is the publisher of this glossy SoCal publication. He calls himself blessed. His life story is one of redemption. Rojas says he spent 10 years as a meth addict and on the streets after being molested as a child.

Speaking at a skid row mission, he shared his story of change.


Now, he's enjoying the finer things in life as a lifestyle magazine publisher, walking red carpets and highlighting celebrities and other "heroes." FOX 11 followed Rojas and his so-called "Amare's Angels" as they handed out blankets to the homeless.

It was pre-COVID and there was a chill in the air. Rojas recalled being homeless himself.

Rojas credits his mom for his survival and success as well as the love of his husband Jorge Ramirez. Amare's February issue will focus on love.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.