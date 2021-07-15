French bulldog puppy stolen in Harbor City, suspects sought

Police are searching for two suspects who stole a year-old French bulldog puppy from a home in the Harbor City area.

The two men driving a newer model black Honda Civic arrived at the residence in the 1600 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 11 a.m. Monday and threatened the dog's owner at gunpoint before taking the puppy and fleeing the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The dog, named King, has a merle coat with distinctive black and gray markings and dark eyes.

The suspects were both described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 170 and 180 pounds and 20 to 30 years old.

The French bulldog was named Los Angeles' most popular dog breed in 2021 by the American Kennel Club and the theft of Frenchies has been on the rise across the area.

The most notable was the theft of two of Lady Gaga's three Frenchies. Her longtime dog walker was shot in Hollywood while trying to keep two men from taking the canines. The third dog ran away from the bandits and came to his side after he was wounded.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the puppy was asked to contact LAPD Harbor Area Detective Mendoza at 310-726-7755. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.