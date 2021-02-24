Dog walker shot, 2 French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood

article

A violent dognapping is under investigation in Hollywood late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue a little before 9:45 p.m.

According to LAPD, two suspects got out of a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows and one of them opened fire at the dog walker. The two suspects then got back in the Altima with the two French bulldogs and then drove off the scene.

LAPD gave the following description of the two suspects:

Suspect 1: Male, black hat, black hooded sweatshirt

Suspect 2: Gender unknown, all black clothing

Officials did not specify the dog walker's condition after the shooting.

