Freezing temperatures hit SoCal, Frost Warning issued

Southern California residents were getting a taste of winter thanks to the remnants of a storm system causing below-normal temperatures for much of the area.

Temperatures were expected to be so cold in the overnight hours Tuesday morning that the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, Calabasas and the western San Fernando Valley. The warning will be in place from 1 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," according to the NWS. "Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted."

Forecasters said temperatures in the warning areas could fall to as low as 31 degrees. Residents were urged to protect sensitive plants and give themselves extra time in the morning to defrost vehicle windshields.

"With clear skies, light winds, and a very dry and cold air mass in place, tonight (Monday night-Tuesday morning) may be the coldest night of the season so far in many locations," according to the NWS.

Some minor relief from the cold temperatures was expected Tuesday, with "a couple of degrees of warming" possible, particularly in interior areas. More clouds and gusty winds are possible in the Antelope Valley by Wednesday.