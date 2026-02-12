'Chainsaw arborist' sentenced for destroying downtown LA trees

The Brief Samuel Patrick Groft, 45, was sentenced to two years in county jail after pleading no contest to vandalizing 13 trees with a chainsaw. The attacks, primarily in downtown Los Angeles, caused an estimated $350,000 in damage and involved both city and private property. Evidence included surveillance footage of the crimes and a Harbor Freight receipt linked to Groft for the purchase of the chainsaw.



A man who authorities said used a chainsaw to decimate 13 trees across downtown Los Angeles pleaded no contest to vandalism charges Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years behind bars.

What we know:

Samuel Patrick Groft, 45, entered the plea over prosecutors' objections following a sentencing offer from the court.

Groft pleaded no contest to nine felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of vandalism.

The damage, estimated at nearly $350,000, occurred over a one-week span in April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Los Angeles Police Department detectives linked Groft to the crimes through surveillance video showing a suspect in black gloves felling trees in broad daylight.

Investigators also recovered a chainsaw spray-painted black at Groft’s encampment and found a receipt from Harbor Freight Tools that matched his name.

During his arrest, Groft reportedly told officers, "I love trees. I love bark. I'm an arborist."

Samuel Patrick Groft / LAPD

Timeline:

April 13–14: The first trees are reported vandalized, including three junipers valued at $10,000 each on West Temple Street.

April 17–18: Additional trees are cut in half or destroyed on North Broadway and Eighth Street.

April 19: Officers find three more trees cut down and lying in the street on South Grand Avenue.

April 22: LAPD detectives arrest Groft at an encampment near the 101 Freeway.

May (Previous Year): Groft is ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing.

Wednesday: Groft is sentenced to two years in jail.

April 15: A restitution hearing is scheduled to determine final payment for damages.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the environmental impact, stating, "What took years to grow only took minutes to destroy."

He described the vandalism as "selfish and senseless acts that strip away a vital piece of our ecosystem."

Meanwhile, City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado noted the community’s resilience, saying residents are "replacing the trees two to one" with help from the LA Conservation Corps and North East Trees.

What's next:

While Groft begins his two-year sentence in county jail, the legal process will conclude with a restitution hearing on April 15.

This hearing will finalize the financial compensation Groft owes for the $350,000 in damages to city and private property.

Local conservation groups will continue the replanting efforts to restore the downtown canopy.