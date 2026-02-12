Santa Monica residents, citizens group join legal fight against Waymo 'nuisance'

The Brief Santa Monica is seeking a court injunction to declare two Waymo recharging stations public nuisances due to excessive overnight noise and light. A prominent local citizens group, Santa Monica for Renters Rights, has officially backed the city's legal effort to curtail operations between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Waymo has countersued the city, denying the nuisance claims and asserting they have already implemented significant noise and light mitigation measures.



The city of Santa Monica is escalating a legal battle against Waymo LLC, supported by local activists, to address resident complaints regarding 24/7 autonomous vehicle operations.

What we know:

The city filed court papers on Dec. 24 in Beverly Hills Superior Court, characterizing Waymo's recharging stations as a public nuisance.

Residents have described the environment as a "mini-Las Vegas" and "a circus," citing disruptions from worker chatter, vehicle motor sounds, and high-frequency noise that echoes through local alleys.

Support for the city's position grew on Feb. 4 when attorney Alan Sege filed a letter from the co-chairmen of Santa Monica for Renters Rights (SMRR).

The group expressed that it is "deeply disturbed by the disruptions and the burdens imposed on residential neighbors," stating it is not acceptable for residents to "endure sleepless nights."

Waymo filed its own lawsuit against the city on Dec. 17.

The company maintains its use of the Broadway lots is lawful and claims to have already spent resources on software updates, noise barriers, and modified vehicle behaviors to decrease environmental impacts.

Timeline

October 2024: Residents begin reporting disruptions following the opening of a new Waymo lot.

Dec. 17, 2025: Waymo files a lawsuit against Santa Monica to prevent city interference with its operations.

Dec. 24, 2025: Santa Monica files court papers seeking to declare the lots a public nuisance.

Feb. 4, 2026: SMRR officially backs the city’s request via a court-filed letter.

March 20, 2026: A court hearing is scheduled to decide on the proposed injunction.

What they're saying:

Residents provided sworn declarations detailing the impact on their daily lives.

Paula Achter, 69, noted the loss of local wildlife, stating, "I used to hear birds singing in the morning from my apartment... I believe that they have nested elsewhere due to the Waymo frequency."

Victoria Benchuk, a mother to an autistic son, highlighted the human toll: "When there are multiple Waymos stopped in the alley, the noise... wake up my son two to four nights a week."

Waymo, however, claims their mitigation efforts have worked. According to their suit, "These changes resulted in a material decrease in noise and light levels during Waymo's overnight operations."

What's next:

The legal path forward hinges on the March 20 hearing.

If the judge grants the injunction, Waymo would be forced to cease recharging operations between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. or implement "appropriate measures" dictated by the court.

Meanwhile, the court must also weigh Waymo’s countersuit, which seeks to protect its right to operate without city interference.