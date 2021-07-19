FOX 11's Christine Devine to receive honorary doctorate from Cal State LA

FOX 11's own Christine Devine will soon be known as "Dr. Devine."

Our beloved weeknight anchor will receive an honorary doctorate from Cal State LA next week during the university's in-person commencement ceremony.

Christine will be presented with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Here at FOX 11, Christine has been doing her long-running weekly adoption segment, "Wednesday's Child," for years.

Cal State LA will hold its in-person commencement ceremony Monday to celebrate the students' academic accomplishments and to honor Christine.

Congrats Christine!