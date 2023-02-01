FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?

For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing will anchor his final newscast before he sails off into the sunset in sunny Los Angeles to enjoy his retirement.

Anyone who meets Tony knows he is humble and didn’t want to make a fuss about his huge announcement. However, with such a legacy not only as a journalist but as a person, the FOX 11 family plans to celebrate him as much as possible the way he deserves leading up to his final day on air.

For over 30 years, McEwing’s iconic voice has informed Southern California audiences of news events with the utmost honesty and integrity, including the OJ Simpson trial, the September 11 attacks, and numerous earthquakes.

He has earned seven Emmy Awards for his excellence in journalism and was honored with a Golden Mike Lifetime Achievement Award in March 2021.

On Wednesday, he was surprised by fellow Good Day LA anchors Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo with a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain mid-newscast in honor of his known love for roller coasters. Earlier that morning, FOX 11’s Bob DeCastro conquered his fear of thrill rides in honor of his longtime colleague.

In honor of his passion for roller coasters and in celebration of his colossal career, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it is renaming its ride "Twisted Colossus" to "Tony’s Twisted Colossus."

They're also gifting him his very own Diamond Pass so he'll get unlimited access to all Six Flags theme parks and outdoor waterparks!

Also on Wednesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and one of Tony’s biggest fans, surprised him with a plaque from the county during a surprise appearance on Good Day LA.

Overall, his career in journalism has spanned 43 years.

Tony will surely be missed by his colleagues, Good Day LA viewers, and all Angelenos.

