Expand / Collapse search

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 9:02AM
Good Day LA
FOX 11

Some words about Tony McEwing

Fellow Good Day LA anchors honor Tony McEwing leading up to his final newscast.

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?

For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing will anchor his final newscast before he sails off into the sunset in sunny Los Angeles to enjoy his retirement.

RELATED: Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

Anyone who meets Tony knows he is humble and didn’t want to make a fuss about his huge announcement. However, with such a legacy not only as a journalist but as a person, the FOX 11 family plans to celebrate him as much as possible the way he deserves leading up to his final day on air.

For over 30 years, McEwing’s iconic voice has informed Southern California audiences of news events with the utmost honesty and integrity, including the OJ Simpson trial, the September 11 attacks, and numerous earthquakes.

He has earned seven Emmy Awards for his excellence in journalism and was honored with a Golden Mike Lifetime Achievement Award in March 2021. 

RELATED: FOX 11 Anchor Tony McEwing receives 'Golden Mike' Lifetime Achievement Award

On Wednesday, he was surprised by fellow Good Day LA anchors Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo with a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain mid-newscast in honor of his known love for roller coasters. Earlier that morning, FOX 11’s Bob DeCastro conquered his fear of thrill rides in honor of his longtime colleague.

SURPRISE! Tony McEwing heads to Six Flags

We told you Tony McEwing was a big fan of rollercoasters and after sending Bob DeCastro out to Six Flags to test out Tony's Twisted Colossus, we thought it only proper to have Tony McEwing himself there for the honors! Catch all the fun as we celebrate Tony before he heads off to enjoy his retirement.

In honor of his passion for roller coasters and in celebration of his colossal career, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it is renaming its ride "Twisted Colossus" to "Tony’s Twisted Colossus."

They're also gifting him his very own Diamond Pass so he'll get unlimited access to all Six Flags theme parks and outdoor waterparks! 

Six Flags Magic Mountain renames ride in honor of Good Day LA's Tony McEwing

In honor of his passion for roller coasters and in celebration of his colossal career, Six Flags Magic Mountain will rename its ride Twisted Colossus to Tony’s Twisted Colossus.

Also on Wednesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and one of Tony’s biggest fans, surprised him with a plaque from the county during a surprise appearance on Good Day LA. 

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger surprises Tony

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger stopped by Good Day LA to surprise Tony and commemorate his career.

Overall, his career in journalism has spanned 43 years.

Tony will surely be missed by his colleagues, Good Day LA viewers, and all Angelenos. 
 