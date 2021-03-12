FOX 11 Anchor Tony McEwing to receive 'Golden Mike' Lifetime Achievement Award

Longtime FOX 11 anchor Tony McEwing will be honored and is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California during the 71st Annual Golden Mike Awards this weekend.

The nonprofit organization will host the ceremony on March 13, an evening dedicated to honoring excellence in journalism.

McEwing's just one of those guys who makes it look easy, and he always has. He was a fixture in Sacramento for a dozen years before moving south to anchor the new FOX 11 Morning News in June 1993.

From the moment he arrived, Tony was a calm authoritative voice, giving Los Angeles viewers the information they needed to have, exactly when they needed to have it.

His involvement with the community goes beyond the job.

He's been volunteering in the LA area for decades, pitching in wherever he can. It was his community involvement, along with so many other things, that prompted the Los Angeles City Council to honor Tony on the occasion of his 25th anniversary here at FOX 11. If you know anything about Tony’s friends and colleagues, you know this was a day when we felt intense pride, and if you know anything about Tony, you know he was a little uncomfortable with all the attention. His humility just another one of Tony’s contributions.

But, his biggest contribution is still what he brings to viewers every day, whether on Good Day LA or on award-winning specials like "Songs of our Success."

He is the rarest of broadcasters with a soul determined to bring attention to parts of the community which rarely see the spotlight, and a heart light enough to let that same spotlight shine on him in the most embarrassing and entertaining ways.

On the rollercoaster that is a career as a television journalist, Tony has had a remarkably smooth ride, so much so that it seems he was destined for this life. You know it's hard to imagine him doing anything else, except maybe a Broadway star?



