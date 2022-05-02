FOX 11 announces partnership with Ontario International Airport

FOX 11 is pleased to announce a partnership with the Ontario International Airport.

The Inland Empire airport is one of the many options travelers have to fly in and out of the greater Los Angeles area.

"I think it was really important for us as a station, FOX 11 and Good Day LA, to find synergy around our audience and where we’re trying to serve. We recognize Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and the entire Inland Empire is such an important part of our audience and who we’re trying to serve and that’s exactly what happened here at the Ontario International Airport," FOX 11 News Director Erica Hill-Rodriguez said.

The airport features several amenities for travelers, with many of them symbolizing growth in the area.

"It’s such an area of growth and I really believe that our initiative is to try to serve the viewers that are growing in this area and certainly that’s happening in the area as well."

According to the most recent US Census Bureau data, the Inland Empire added 47,601 people in the year ending July 2021, which officials say is the fifth-biggest population gain among the 50 largest metro areas.

The airport offers a variety of cuisine, including a popular ramen restaurant called Yo-Kai Express.

"I would say this is probably the most famous element of the airport," said Scott Jacobson, Director of Ontario International Airport Partnerships. "It probably has more TikTok followers than anything we do here."

The ramen is made within 45 seconds and comes out within 2 minutes, keeping the convenience for travelers in mind.

"It’s all about convenience and I think that’s part of the growth that’s happening that we’ve been recognizing as well - just on a population basis that so many people are moving into this area," Hill-Rodriguez said.

