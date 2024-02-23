Fountain Valley small business repeatedly burglarized

A beauty supply store in Fountain Valley was targeted by smash-and-grab burglars, again.

The latest attempted break-in took place right in front of Orange Coast Beauty Supply's newly installed security cameras Wednesday night. But this time, their burglary attempt was thwarted by the shop's metal security bars installed along the windows and doors.

"I'm not at a point where I'm going to say enough is enough, just because we got some punks out there that are trying to shut us down and make things bad for everybody," said the shop's owner, Anthony Defalco

SUGGESTED:

According to the owner, the shop has been targeted four times in the past. Defalco said the thieves stole at least $18,000 of product during their last burglary.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing, but no suspects have been identified yet. Defalco said that he plans on pressing charges when the police do arrest those responsible for the string of break-ins.

For Defalco, he said it's important to prosecute these crimes because he wants to also protect other small businesses in the area.