Former LAPD officer charged with child sexual assault, detectives seek more victims

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer is facing charges of child sexual abuse, and officials believe there may be more victims.

Paul Razo was arrested back on May 10. Razo is accused of multiple acts of assault against children, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. On May 5, the LA District Attorney's office filed eight counts of lewd acts against a child.

The alleged assaults happened between 2007 and 2016, when Razo lived in Covina, according to the LASD. Officials said that "based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Razo's access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims."

Detectives are still investigating the case. Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and lacrimestoppers.org.