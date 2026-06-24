Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley sues Mayor Karen Bass for defamation

The Brief Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Mayor Karen Bass. The legal complaint alleges Bass lied to shift blame and protect her own image after the devastating Palisades Fire broke out while she was out of the country. Crowley, a 26-year veteran of the force, is asking a judge for punitive and emotional distress damages, plus coverage of her full legal fees.



Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Mayor Karen Bass.

What we know:

In court documents obtained by FOX 11, Crowley is taking legal action because Bass "continues to make knowingly false statements about Crowley in a transparent effort to avoid accountability, to conceal the extent to which Bass has undermined public safety and transparency, and to transfer blame and criticism of Bass’ leadership failures to a career-first responder who has dedicated and risked her life to protect the City of Los Angeles."

The documents also state that Crowley "repeatedly warned of the LAFD’s worsening resources and staffing crisis," and "submitted numerous detailed reports and budget requests" that showed "how aging infrastructure, surging emergency calls, and shrinking staff left the city and firefighters at risk of harm."

In addition, the document highlights Bass was out of the country when the Palisades Fire first erupted. "She sought to avoid accountability by shifting blame and lying – including by falsely claiming that she was not aware of the nationally anticipated weather event," and "falsely claiming that LAFD’s operational fire engines were not used on January 7, 2025 – claims contradicted by public records and Bass’ own prior statements and/or conduct."

The backstory:

The legal battle stems from the destructive January 2025 Palisades Fire. Court documents highlight that Bass was out of the country when the blaze first erupted.

According to the filing, Bass "sought to avoid accountability by shifting blame and lying – including by falsely claiming that she was not aware of the nationally anticipated weather event," and "falsely claiming that LAFD’s operational fire engines were not used on January 7, 2025 – claims contradicted by public records and Bass’ own prior statements and/or conduct."

In Feb. 2025, Crowley was fired by Bass due to her response to the destructive LA wildfires. Bass said at the time Crowley was removed from her duties because she refused to do an after-action report on the fires.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a previous statement, adding that "bringing in new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Crowley then sued the city and also fought to get her job back, receiving support from a group of city firefighters. Her appeal was then denied by the LA City Council in March 2025.

What She’s Seeking

In the lawsuit, Crowley is asking for a judge to award her both economic and non-economic damages. She wants financial compensation for emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, and the hit to her professional reputation. On top of that, she is seeking punitive damages to punish the mayor for alleged wrongdoing, and she wants the city to pick up the tab for all of her attorney fees and legal costs.

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Bass responds

The other side:

In response to the latest lawsuit, Bass said in a statement to FOX 11, "This is another meritless lawsuit from a disgruntled individual who was removed from her position."