Road rage probe leads CHP to 20,000 rounds of ammunition, 20 illegal firearms in Yucaipa

The Brief A road rage investigation on the 10 Freeway led California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers to arrest a 52-year-old Yucaipa man and seize an arsenal of illegal weapons. Authorities recovered around 20 illegal firearms, 20,000 rounds of ammunition, suppressors, and firearm manufacturing fixtures during searches of the suspect's vehicle and residence. The suspect faces multiple weapons charges, though investigators have not disclosed potential motives or whether additional charges may be filed as the probe continues.



A road rage investigation on the 10 Freeway led California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigators to recover dozens of illegal firearms, approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition, and arrest one suspect.

What we know:

On July 15, the CHP received a report of a road rage incident involving a Ford and a Nissan the 10 Freeway near Live Oak Canyon Road, where the Ford driver allegedly pointed a handgun at the Nissan's occupants.

Victims provided investigators with the Ford’s license plate number, allowing the Inland Division Investigative Services Unit to identify the driver as Robert Valdez, 52, of Yucaipa.

On Aug. 4, investigators located Valdez in Redlands, conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and arrested him after finding a revolver, ammunition, and speed loaders in his vehicle.

A subsequent search warrant executed at Valdez's home uncovered approximately 20 illegal firearms—including assault rifles, AR-15-style rifles, long-range rifles, shotguns, and suppressed handguns—along with roughly 20,000 rounds of ammunition (including armor-piercing rounds), multiple suppressors, and about 15 milling fixtures used to manufacture and modify AR-15-style lower receivers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy CHP

Valdez was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Central Detention Center on charges including brandishing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a suppressor.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what prompted the initial road rage incident on the 10.

It's unknown whether Valdez was illegally manufacturing firearms for distribution or personal use, or if additional suspects could be tied to the seized weapons and equipment.

What they're saying:

"This investigation demonstrates our officers’ commitment to protecting the public by identifying dangerous offenders and removing illegal weapons from our communities," said Chief Tariq Johnson, Commander of CHP’s Inland Division. "Their diligence prevented these weapons from posing a greater threat to public safety and reflects the CHP’s unwavering commitment to keeping California’s communities safe."

What's next:

The investigation into the incident and the origin of the weapons remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Harrison Stewart of the CHP Inland Division's Investigative Services Unit at (909) 806-2400.