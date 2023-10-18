Former FOX 11 anchor Christina Pascucci announces Senate run

Former FOX 11 anchor and reporter Christina Pascucci is throwing her hat into the continually growing ring, announcing she's running to represent California in the United States Senate.

Pascucci shared the news of her campaign with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson, saying that she's running because "as I look around, I increasingly do not recognize the state that surrounds me, and it's been painful to watch."

But Pascucci's big political announcement comes with a personal one as well — she's pregnant. Pascucci said when she discovered she'd be having a daughter, "I had to do something because I want to fight like hell for her future."

In her interview with Michaelson, Pascucci said she's running as an "independent Democrat," and says the core issues in her opinion are "a lack of quality education and family support," as well as homelessness, public safety and the surge of migrants at the southern border.

Pascucci has never held public office, and on the Democratic side the three big names vying for the seat — Rep. Barbara Lee (D - Oakland), Rep. Adam Schiff (D - Burbank) and Rep. Katie Porter (D - Irvine) — have more than half a century's worth of experience in Congress. However, she said she considers herself the candidate for people on both sides of the aisle who may have become wary of political incumbents.

"I have people who have seen my heart, have seen what I do and are all in because they know what I'm about," she said "So I think, when you look around, there are disillusioned Republicans and Democrats who are looking for an option they don't see. And I'm that option."

On the Republican side, Los Angeles Dodger legend Steve Garvey and GOP attorney Eric Early are both on the ballot.

The candidates are running to replace Sen. Laphonza Butler who was confirmed to the position earlier this month after the death of longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstiein. Butler has yet to announce whether she'll be running to keep the seat.

Pascucci is the daughter of a German immigrant and first-generation college student. She's a native Angeleno and graduated from the University of Southern California.

