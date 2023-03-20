Former California man pleads guilty to attacking officer in Capitol Riot

A Florida man who used to live in Southern California pleaded guilty Monday to a felony related to his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice announced.

Kevin Galetto, 63, formerly of Westminster, but now of Merritt Island, Florida, pleaded guilty to felony assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement.

On the afternoon of the storming of the Capitol Building, Galetto was seen on body worn camera in the Lower West Terrace tunnel, according to the DOJ. Along with others, Galetto confronted Metropolitan Police Department officers and pushed up against their shields and was involved in "a scuffle" in which an officer was knocked to the ground, according to the government's evidence.

After falling to the ground himself, the DOJ said Galetto made his way back to the tunnel entrance and called for "more people" to try and bring more rioters into the tunnel.

Later that night, officials said, Galetto texted someone else saying politicians "need to be overthrown," and that former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence "is a traitor."

Galetto was arrested on April 23, 2021, in Westminster.