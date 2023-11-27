Fontana softball coach arrested for alleged sex with 12-year-old; police search for more potential victims

article

A Fontana man who was a youth softball coach was arrested over the weekend for alleged sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

Joel Sanchez Madrigal, 47, was arrested on Nov. 25, after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received reports that someone had allegedly assaulted the girl. He faces charges of contacting a minor to solicit sex, lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and attempted sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14.

Police did not say what led them to believe Madrigal was the suspect, but he was arrested in Bloomington in San Bernardino County on Saturday.

Madrigal is being held on $120,000 bail.

While it wasn't clear whether the victim was an athlete Madrigal had coached, deputies said because of Madrigal's position, they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information on potential crimes like these is urged to contact deputies at 909-356-6767. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-782-7463 or submitting them via www.wetip.com.