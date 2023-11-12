Fontana police shoot, kill suspect allegedly threatening family; officer injured

article

Police in Fontana shot and killed a man who was accused of threatening his family Saturday night. One officer was also injured.

It happened around 7:30 p.m., after the Fontana Police Department was called out to the 7100 block of Big Sur Street, after reports that a man was making threats to family members.

When officers got there, they found the man. That's when he was shot. Police didn't say what led to the shooting, just that the man was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

Police also said that one officer was injured during the altercation, but they did not say if the officer had been shot, or if they were injured some other way. That officer was brought to the hospital, treated and later released.

As with all fatal officer shootings, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Justice are now investigating the shooting.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available.